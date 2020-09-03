Tompkins Cortland Community College to go fully remote for the rest of the week

(WSYR-TV) — Tompkins Cortland Community College is going remote for the rest of this week “out of an abundance of caution.”

This comes after six of the college’s students tested positive for coronavirus.

The college is now investigating whether the students violated the Code of Conduct.

Read the full statement from SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras below:

“I spoke with TC3 President Montague who, out of an abundance of caution, decided to go to fully remote learning for the remainder of this week. Currently, six of TC3’s students have tested positive for COVID-19 and the college is investigating whether the students violated the college’s code of conduct. President Montague implemented a robust testing protocol as part of TC3’s reopening plan, and as a result of these cases will continue surveillance testing by using Upstate Medical University’s innovative new pool testing to monitor and contain any spread of COVID-19. I applaud President Montague and her team for developing a comprehensive response plan, their quick and decisive action, and expanding surveillance testing in order to keep the entire college community safe.”