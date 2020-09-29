Upstate improves reservation system for sick students and teachers to be tested for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As promised by the Onondaga County Executive, Upstate Medical University is doing its part to improve the backlog of coronavirus testing at NBT Bank Stadium.

On Tuesday, Upstate announced the people who qualify for a test at the site can make reservations through a website and smartphone app instead of waiting for a call or email back.

The testing site was moved within the parking lot between Monday and Tuesday to allow more space for traffic.

Only students, teachers and school staff members who are sick and showing symptoms are eligible for the free test. People who show up without symptoms will be turned away.

The testing site was launched to easier get students and teachers who don’t have coronavirus the necessary paperwork to go back to school.

A spokesperson for Upstate Medical University says calls to its scheduling center asking about testing increased from 1,200 to 6,000 per week now that school is back in session.

Teachers and staff members with symptoms and parent of students with symptoms can make a reservation at Upstate’s website or download the “MyChart” app on any smart phone.

