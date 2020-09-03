WATCH: ‘Back To School: COVID and the Classroom’; Ask your questions here too

NewsChannel 9 presents a special virtual town-hall style discussion with Central New York superintendents Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. You can watch it by tuning in to NewsChannel 9 on TV or stay tuned in right here on LocalSYR.com. A video player will appear above at 7 p.m.

Dan Cummings will moderate the panel to discuss the challenges of reopening schools during the pandemic.

You can ask questions to be answered during the broadcast and on the webcast, set to begin at 8 p.m. on LocalSYR.com, by filling out the form below or by contacting us via NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page.