Wells College remains COVID-19 free 9 weeks into the semester

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wells College has managed to remain COVID-19 free nine weeks into their fall semester.

No active cases have been detected during their surveillance testing this semester so far.

Wells College has recently received a $15,000 grant from the Cayuga County COVID-19 Fund.

We are proud of our success in keeping the virus away from our campus. It is a testament to the thorough planning of our COVID-19 Response Team over the summer, as well as the extraordinary commitment of everyone in our community to maintain a safe learning and residential environment here at Wells. We are also grateful for our ongoing partnership with the Cayuga County Health Department and the generosity of the Central New York Community Foundation. President Jonathan Gibralter

All students were tested for COVID-19 in late August when they first arrived on campus. Then, in September, the college started doing ongoing surveillance testing.

They required every student and employee be tested once during each two-week cycle.

Over 1,800 tests have been administered with zero positive test results.

Once students go home for Thanksgiving Break, they will stay off campus until the beginning of the spring semester, which is a week later than planned.

This is so that students who need to quarantine can finish that process before classes start on Feb. 1.

There will be no spring break this year and commencement will be on Saturday, May 22.

To look at Wells College’s dashboard, click here.