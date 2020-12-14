West Genesee Central School District switching to online learning from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3

(WSYR-TV) — The West Genesee Central School District will be switching all school buildings to online learning from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3, 2021.

Superintendent David Bills said that this decision is due to rising cases and mandatory quarantines. The district is expecting staffing shortages in each building.

The district also has a “significant increase” in student quarantines that impacts their current learning model.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 will be the final day for the current format before the scheduled holiday recess.

All schools will start online learning on Thursday, Dec. 17. The district is planning to return in-person on Monday, Jan. 4.

Students who attend full-time programs outside of the district will be transported to their programs from Thursday, Dec. 17 to Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Read the full letter from the superintendent below:

“Good afternoon,

The active number of positive COVID-19 cases among our students and staff continues to grow. With that comes an increase in mandatory quarantines based on school and county contact tracing. Due to cases and mandatory quarantines from school and community, we are now experiencing staffing shortages in all of our buildings. We also have a significant increase in student quarantines which impacts the current instructional model.

As a result of these factors, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 is the final day for our current instructional format before the scheduled holiday recess that includes in-person learning for any students who attend West Genesee school buildings. All West Genesee school buildings will begin fully remote learning on Thursday, December 17, 2020. We anticipate resuming the hybrid (in-person/remote Grades 5-12) and in-person (Grades K-4) learning on Monday, January 4, 2021. Should information change, we will notify families.

Please note: Students who attend full-time programs outside of the West Genesee School District will be transported to their programs Thursday 12/17 through Wednesday 12/23 as long as those programs remain open for in-person learning. Students who attend half-day BOCES programs will be transported to and from West Genesee High School to BOCES. Students must provide their own transportation from home to the High School to ride the Career and Technical Education BOCES bus.

Students in Kindergarten through Grade 4 will bring their Chromebooks and materials home with them on Wednesday, December 16.

This decision provides time for families to make arrangements for child care over the next couple days, as necessary.

Please recall, ALL families can order free student meals for delivery through our Food Service program. Information about ordering and delivery can be found on the District’s webpage.

Families should continue to monitor for symptoms and should not send students to school with any signs of being symptomatic. As a reminder, per the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms include but are not limited to:

Fever 100.0 F or greater / or chills

New loss of taste or smell

Headache

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Congestion or runny nose

Muscle or body aches

Sore throat

Fatigue

Nausea or Vomiting

Diarrhea

Please see our school nurses’ health resources as listed on westgenesee.org for information and procedures.

All District communications regarding COVID-19 are listed on westgenesee.org as well.

The District continues to take precautions to protect the health and safety of its students, staff, and families. We appreciate your support and understanding on this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your school health office, main office, or the WGCSD District Office.”