(WSYR-TV) — West Genesee High School is switching to all online learning until Friday, Nov. 20 after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
The students were last at school on Friday, Nov. 6.
The Onondaga County Health Department conducted contact tracing and found that 60 students and 10 staff members needed to be placed into mandatory quarantine.
Due to the positive cases and the number of quarantines, all West Genesee High School students will learn fully online from Thursday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 20.
Students should expect to follow their class schedules during this time and teachers will be in contact with more information.
BOCES program will continue in-person as scheduled for all students who are not under a mandatory quarantine.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tuesday Masters experience
- Ring recalls 350,000 doorbells over fire hazard
- WATCH: A warm, summery night in Central New York
- West Genesee High School switching to online learning after 2 positives create 70 mandatory quarantines
- US hits COVID-19 hospitalization record amid virus surge
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App