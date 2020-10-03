What changes should families expect with the Syracuse City School District in-person learning model?

Back to School
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Syracuse City School District Superintendent Jaime Alicea on Friday about the district’s in-person learning model.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected