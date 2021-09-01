When are kids heading back to school? Here’s a list of Central New York start dates

(WSYR-TV) — Back to school season is just around the corner and NewsChannel 9 has put together a list of start dates for Central New York Schools.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
- Southern Cayuga
- Jordan-Elbridge
- Moravia
- Port Byron
- Skaneateles
- Homer
- Central Square
- Hannibal
- Mexico
- Phoenix
- Cazenovia
- Chittenango
- East Syracuse
- West Genesee
- Westhill
- Tully
- Marcellus
- Onondaga
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
- Auburn
- Cato-Meridian
- Cortland
- APW
- Fulton
- Oswego
- Baldwinsville
- Fabius-Pompey
- Lafayette
- Lyncourt
- North Syracuse
- Syracuse City Schools (K-10)
- Fayetteville-Manlius (9th grade only)
- Bishop Ludden (7th grade only)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
- Jamesville-Dewitt
- Liverpool Thurs
- Solvay Thurs
- Syracuse City Schools (11-12)
- Fayetteville-Manlius (all grades except 9th)
- Bishop Ludden (grades 8-10)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
- Ithaca
- Bishop Grimes
- Bishop Ludden (Grades 11-12)
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
- Christian Brothers Academy