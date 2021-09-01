When are kids heading back to school? Here’s a list of Central New York start dates

Back to School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Back to school season is just around the corner and NewsChannel 9 has put together a list of start dates for Central New York Schools.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

  • Southern Cayuga
  • Jordan-Elbridge
  • Moravia
  • Port Byron
  • Skaneateles
  • Homer
  • Central Square
  • Hannibal
  • Mexico
  • Phoenix
  • Cazenovia
  • Chittenango
  • East Syracuse
  • West Genesee
  • Westhill
  • Tully
  • Marcellus
  • Onondaga

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

  • Auburn
  • Cato-Meridian
  • Cortland
  • APW
  • Fulton
  • Oswego
  • Baldwinsville
  • Fabius-Pompey
  • Lafayette
  • Lyncourt
  • North Syracuse
  • Syracuse City Schools (K-10)
  • Fayetteville-Manlius (9th grade only)
  • Bishop Ludden (7th grade only)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

  • Jamesville-Dewitt
  • Liverpool Thurs
  • Solvay Thurs
  • Syracuse City Schools (11-12)
  • Fayetteville-Manlius (all grades except 9th)
  • Bishop Ludden (grades 8-10)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

  • Ithaca
  • Bishop Grimes
  • Bishop Ludden (Grades 11-12)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

  • Christian Brothers Academy

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area