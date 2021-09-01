When are kids heading back to school? Here’s a list of Central New York start dates

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- As coronavirus cases continue to rise along the South Texas border, there has also been an increase in COVID-19 cases of unaccompanied migrant children held in detention centers in Cameron County.

Cameron County officials on Tuesday reported 58 migrant children held in detention centers and minor shelters for unaccompanied children had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Gulf Coast county on the South Texas border with Mexico.