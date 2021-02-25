When will students be back to class in-person full time?

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive is looking towards the day when its safe to bring students back into school to five days a week and considering all the factors to do that safely.

He feels strongly that kids will benefit from more classroom time, but it was superintendents who came to him, saying it could be done if distance between desks could be reduced from six to three feet, but McMahon will let his health commissioner make the science based decision.

McMahon points to communities like Otisco, Spafford, and Tully, towns with fewer than five active positives, and wonders why not at least consider it. He adds to that the fact that students are good at wearing masks, are screened daily for symptoms, nearly every teacher has been vaccinated, and the virus hasn’t spread in buildings.

The Syracuse Teachers Association met to discuss the idea of returning to daily classes. The teachers had concerns and the union will host focus groups to hear them.