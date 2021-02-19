With 90% of their teachers vaccinated, Moravia Elementary students will go back to class 5 days per week

MORAVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students of Millard Fillmore Elementary will return to school five days per week starting Monday.

It’s a milestone for the district after relative success keeping coronavirus spread limited.

The superintendent tells NewsChannel 9 that there’s been no evidence of spread in school buildings, but they had to go remote only one week because of a transportation shortage due to spread at the school bus garage.

90% of teachers have been vaccinated and have pitched to the superintendent going back every day.

The superintendent says the Wednesday deep cleaning day that many districts have reserved is no longer needed as the deep cleaning procedures have become common practice every night.

While many school districts split the classes into two groups and have them in the classroom on alternate days, Moravia has one group in the morning and another in the afternoon, but both groups get classroom time every day.