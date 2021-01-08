22nd District: Ballots reviewed, election official testifies about registrations not processed in time

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A state supreme court justice concluded his review Friday of disputed ballots in the 22nd Congressional District that spans eight counties.
We don’t yet know who benefited from votes Justice Scott DelConte ruled could be counted in the tight race between Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican Claudia Tenney. The candidates were separated by a handful of votes before the case went to court.
But we did learn though that an estimated 2,200 voter registration applications submitted to the Oneida County Board of Elections via the Department of Motor Vehicles were not processed by the board, and when those voters showed up at the polls, they were likely turned away.
The board’s chief deputy clerk was called to testify about the issue Friday afternoon.
This is the latest twist in the legal battle over this seat.
Tenney had a lead on election night of more than 22,000 votes. But as absentees were counted in Oswego, Madison, Oneida, Herkimer, Chenango, Cortland, Broome, and Tioga Counties, the two candidates were separated by just a handful of votes.
Currently, there is no one representing the 22nd District in Washington.
