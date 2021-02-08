Anthony Brindisi concedes in NY-22 congressional race

(WSYR-TV) — Anthony Brindisi released a statement on Monday conceding the 22nd Congressional District race.

In his statement, Brindisi said he congratulated Claudia Tenney on Monday and “offered to make the transition process as smooth as possible on behalf of our community.”

Brindisi released the following statement on Monday:

“Today I congratulated Claudia Tenney and offered to make the transition process as smooth as possible on behalf of our community. I hope that she will be a Representative for all the people of this district, not just those that agree with her point of view, and work with members of both parties to heal the deep divisions that exist in our Country.

It has been the honor of a lifetime serving my hometown, the place I grew up and am raising my family. Unfortunately, this election and counting process was riddled with errors, inconsistencies, and systematic violations of state and federal election laws. My one disappointment is that the Court did not see fit to grant us a recount. Sadly, we may never know how many legal voters were turned away at the polls or ballots not counted due to the ineptitude of the Boards of Election, especially in Oneida County. My hope is some authority steps in and investigates the massive disenfranchisement of voters that took place during this election.

I am proud of the accomplishments we have made together during the past two years. Whether it’s strengthening laws to support jobs here in upstate New York, working to help end the epidemic of veteran suicide or fighting to deliver resources to rural and underserved communities, I have always put politics aside and put the people first.

I want to thank my family, especially my wife Erica and two children, Anthony and Lily for their patience, love and support. I want to thank my excellent staff. I have been fortunate to work with some of the most dedicated and talented professionals in public service. I also want to thank my campaign team for their hard work and for sticking with me during this lengthy and complicated count. Finally, thank you to all of our volunteers and this community for giving me the opportunity to serve you in Congress.

It is time to close the book on this election and focus on building a better community and more united Country for our children.”