As a results of mistakes made in congressional race, Oneida County Elections Commissioners will resign

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Legislature Chairman confirms to NewsChannel 9 that both Oneida County Elections Commissioners will resign from their jobs Wednesday.

According to the chairman, Democrat Elections Commissioner Carolann Cardone submitted her letter of resignation Tuesday, with an effective date of Wednesday.

The same is expected Wednesday from Republican Commissioner Rose Marie Grimaldi.

Both elections commissioners were blamed for mistakes revealed through the weeks-long legal battle stemming from the 22nd Congressional District race, including record keeping errors and a failure to process voter registrations submitted through the DMV.

At different times, both commissioners were asked to testify virtually before State Supreme Court about their role in the messy election tabulation.

Last week, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente wrote a letter asking Governor Andrew Cuomo to use his power to remove the elections commissioners.

Picente wrote, “Voters were disenfranchised. The outcome of a congressional race was held in limbo for over three months, leaving this county and district without federal representation while we fight a global pandemic. I demand better from anyone who represents Oneida County.”