Battle For NY-22: Closing arguments happening Friday

(WSYR-TV) — Attorneys representing both campaigns in New York’s 22nd Congressional District will make closing arguments in court Friday.

On Wednesday, State Supreme Court Judge Scott Delconte ruled that all affidavit ballots from the Oneida County Board of Elections were to be counted and the board has until January 27 at 6 p.m. to report their results.

The issue? More than 2,400 people registered through the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) but never had their paperwork processed by the Oneida County Board of Elections.

Heading into Friday, Claudia Tenney holds a very narrow lead of 69 votes over Anthony Brindisi.