Battle for the 22nd Congressional District continues Wednesday with contested Oneida County ballots

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The race in the 22nd Congressional District is still garnering national attention.

Since the start of the new year, a state supreme court judge has been going over each contested ballot.

All eight county boards of elections in the 22nd Congressional District have had the chance to review and correctly mark its ballots, allowing attorneys for Claudia Tenney and Anthony Brindisi to make objections to each one.

On Tuesday, Judge Scott DelConte reviewed 400 ballots coming from Broome County and will continue with Oneida County on Wednesday, deciding which will ultimately count in the final vote total. Right now, the candidates are separated by just 29 votes.

Meanwhile, the 22nd Congressional seat remains empty while continuing to grab national attention, with President Donald Trump making these baseless claims at a rally on Tuesday.

“Did you see the one in New York, where, Claudia, good woman, they keep finding votes,” Trump said. “They keep finding votes. She’s up by 18. Oh, we just found 19 votes. It’s the same kind of stuff.”

To be clear, the state supreme court justice in charge of this case in the 22nd Congressional District has said there is no evidence of voter fraud, but rather errors when it comes to following election law.