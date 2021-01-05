OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two months after Election Day, there is still no winner in the 22nd Congressional District between incumbent Anthony Brindisi and challenger Claudia Tenney.
As of Monday, at least 800 ballots were still yet to counted, with Tenney ahead by just 29 votes.
NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan is in court again on Tuesday. Follow along with his updates below:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Battle of the 22nd Congressional District: Live updates from court
- NY launches ‘Am I Eligible’ app to help people determine when they can get the COVID-19 vaccine
- Where to Watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Pitt
- Netflix is adding these movies and shows in January
- NY restaurant association talks priorities ahead of new legislative session
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App