NY-22 Congressional District returns to court Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Campaigns for Claudia Tenney and Anthony Brindisi return to virtual court Friday.
Attorneys will argue what should happen with the more than 2,000 people who registered to vote with the DMV but whose applications were never processed by the Oneida County Board of Elections.
Closing arguments are scheduled for next Friday, January 22.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App