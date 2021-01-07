NY-22 race still a dead heat between Tenney and Brindisi

(WSYR-TV) — New York’s 22nd Congressional District is still without a representative. Back in court, Wednesday, the race between Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican Claudia Tenney is still a dead heat.

300 of the 444 contested ballots from Oneida County were reviewed. Tenney was last up 29 votes at last count but it’s still unclear how the vote totals will change based on the judge’s decision.