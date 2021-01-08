Political scientist Luke Perry talks 22nd Congressional race

Posted:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With all that is going on in Washington, D.C., there is a portion of Central New York that is without a congressperson. The 22nd Congressional District race continues to drag on in court. Political Scientist Luke Perry sits down with NewsChannel 9 to talk about the race.

