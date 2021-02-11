Tenney sworn in as NY-22 representative Thursday morning

(WSYR-TV) — After nearly 100 days of legal wrangling over the election, Congresswoman-elect Claudia Tenney was officially sworn in as New York 22nd District’s representative Thursday morning.

New York’s board of elections certified Tenney as the winner by 109 votes last week. Democrat Anthony Brindisi conceded the race on Monday.

Tenney served as the 22nd’s congresswoman for one term after winning the election in 2016. In 2018, Tenney lost to Brindisi by a close margin. Tenney previously served in the New York State Assembly, representing District 101 from 2013 to 2016 and District 115 in the Assembly from 2011 to 2013.