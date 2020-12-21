The 22nd congressional district battle was in court Monday

(WSYR-TV) — In the Battle for the 22nd congressional district of New York, members of the eight boards of election in the 22nd Congressional District were in court today, virtually in front of Judge Scott DelConte.
The judge started to rule on some contested ballots.
Even before court opened Monday an update from the recanvass in some counties pushed republican challenger Claudia Tenney’s lead out to 19 votes.
