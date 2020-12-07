Watch our half-hour special on The Battle for the 22nd District

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/NEXSTAR) — It’s been more than a month since voters cast their ballots and the seat for New York’s 22nd Congressional District is still undecided. On Monday, just 12 votes separated Republican Claudia Tenney from Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi. It’s a race that has gained national attention.

The 22nd Congressional District covers all or parts of Madison, Oswego, Oneida, Herkimer, Cortland, Chenango, Broome, and Tioga counties.

On election night, Tenney held a lead of more than 28,000 votes. But absentees heavily favored Brindisi. Both candidates have brought the election to court as each camp challenged hundreds of ballots. The two cases were consolidated and brought before Justice Scott DelConte in Oswego.

Judge DelConte held a video conference hearing with lead attorneys from both campaigns on Monday. The candidates are now awaiting the judge’s critical ruling.

WEB EXCLUSIVE:

NewsChannel 9 Reporter Andrew Donovan, WIVT News Director Jim Emke, and WUTR Anchor Thomas Fleming join Jeff Kulikowsky for a reporter roundtable, discussing the current court proceedings and the future of the 22nd Congressional District.