‘They keep finding votes:’ President Trump inaccurately alleges fraud in Central New York congressional race

DALTON, G.A. (WSYR-TV) — At a campaign rally intended to get out the vote for the two Republicans in the four-candidate run-off Senate race in Georgia, outgoing President Donald Trump shifted to ranting about unproven election fraud.

President Trump spent most of his 80-minute speech trying to convince people he beat President-Elect Joe Biden. He diverted for about 20 seconds to talk about New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

The race between Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican Claudia Tenney is the only undecided House seat in the country, stuck in State Supreme Court as the rest of Congress was sworn in Sunday.

President Trump said: “We won 25 of 26 toss-up House races and I think we have one that we’re waiting for, right?”

“Did you see the one in New York, where, Claudia — good woman, they keep finding votes,” Trump said. “They keep finding votes. She’s up by 18. Oh we just found 19 votes. It’s, uh, same kind of stuff.”

State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte, of Oswego, is hearing the court battle, but has explicitly ruled out fraud as the problem.

“To be clear, there is absolutely no evidence or even an allegation before this court of any fraud on the part of the boards [of elections] or the campaigns,” Justice DelConte wrote in a December ruling.

Sharing the video of President Trump speaking on Twitter, Tenney did not dispute his allegations. She wrote: “Thanks for the #NY22 shoutout & support @realdonaldtrump! We are up 29 votes but it’s not over yet! This election has proven our system is broken — we need free & fair elections — not last minute, partisan rule changes! Help us fight back and win!”

Tenney leads the unofficial count by 29 votes, but with at least 800 uncounted challenged ballots to be considered by the judge remaining.

Brindisi’s campaign says many of those uncounted ballots are legal ballots.