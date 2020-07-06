Demetris Nichols Talks Boeheim’s Army & TBT

Good news for sports fans: basketball is back!

It returned over the weekend with the start of the T-B-T tournament in Columbus, Ohio, and Boeheim’s Army – a team of former SU players – plays its first game on Tuesday.

“We’re just basically getting ready, preparing” says veteran member Demetris Nichols. “We have practice once a day for maybe an hour and a half, two hours and we’re just basically preparing. Yesterday was actually our best practice since we’ve been here and I think we’re peaking at the right time.”

You can watch Boeheim’s Army take on the Men of Mackey on ESPN. The game starts at 4pm Tuesday.

“This team is well-coached” adds Nichols. “They have a seven footer than can really, really play, that can rebound and block shots so we have to take care of him, and they have a great guard player. Overall, they play together, they play tough, so we’re going to have our hands full tomorrow night.”