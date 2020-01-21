Hidden History: The Congress of Racial Equality

Black History Month
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fight for civil rights can be lonely, dangerous, and sometimes deadly. Members of The Congress of Racial Equality (C.O.R.E.) know this firsthand. In 1942, people of all races joined forces to form C.O.R.E. to fight for equality and justice around the nation.  This documentary explores C.O.R.E.’s fight in Syracuse to combat sub-standard housing, Urban Renewal and de facto segregation in Central New York.

