SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 presents Honoring Black History: Sharing Our Stories. In this half-hour special, host Iris St. Meran highlights some of the storytellers and trailblazers in our community.

Stories can be shared in a number of ways, not just on the pages of a book, but through art, radio, television, and film. Before we had the show Bridge Street on NewsChannel 9, there was another show – Open Line. As the first Black woman to host a television talk show in Syracuse, Karin Franklin-King blazed a trail for others to follow.

When it comes to radio and gospel music, Cora Thomas is a household name in Syracuse. She’s been playing gospel music on the airwaves for more than 30 years. For her it’s more than a job, it’s a calling. She shares her journey of spreading the good news through music on the radio.

The Community Folk Art Center gave Black artists the space to showcase their work and those aspiring to be, a place to learn. It was created 50 years ago because there was not a space in Syracuse that welcomed that. Decades later, it’s evolved into more than an art gallery.

A short distance away from the Community Folk Art Center, Syracuse University Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center has a new exhibition showcasing the black arts and black power movements. ‘A Love Supreme: Black Cultural Expression and Political Activism of the 1960s and 1970s’ is free and available to the public through August.

In the past, if you had dreams of making a movie, you had to move to Hollywood and have a lot of capital.

Two people in Syracuse are flipping the script and creating their own storylines and films.

Eden Strachan is turning her journey of self-acceptance into a film and using various platforms to empower other black girls to do the same. It started with her book, Black Girls Don’t Get Love.

Tyrone Jackson loved movies and studied them as a kid. He created his own production company and studio in his home. He said his new goal is to bring Hollywood to Syracuse.