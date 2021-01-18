Honoring Black History

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) – Jay Ell Alexander is down 115 pounds. At her heaviest she was 304 pounds. In her twenties she had a bout with high blood pressure and instead of going on medication to bring her numbers down, she focused on physical activity.

And with that lifestyle change, Alexander is now leading others by her example. As the CEO and founder of Black Girls Run, she says it’s important for women to take a moment and refocus on self care.