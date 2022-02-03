Syracuse doula working to improving the birth experience for Black mothers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Helping to save Black mother’s lives, that’s the mission of the Sankofa Reproductive and Healing Center in Syracuse. Sequoia Kemp, the co-founder of the center, is a doula. A doula is a trained professional who provides physical, educational, and emotional support to mothers before, during, and after childbirth. Doulas don’t replace your doctor, but they do provide complementary support.

“We’re helping you advocate for yourself against many, many odds,” Kemp said.

Kemp says she co-founded the Sankofa Reproductive and Healing Center in Syracuse two years ago.

According to the CDC:

Each year in the United States, about 700 people die during pregnancy or in the year after.

Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women

“That statistic is always at the back of my mind,” Kemp said.

Just why are the numbers so high for black women?

“The answer I’m going to tell you is systemic racism. Unfortunately, Syracuse suffers from apartheid in many issues,” Kemp explained. “So if you are not already at your optimal health before getting pregnant, then you get pregnant, if you haven’t had access to health insurance or healthy fresh food.”

Another factor, Kemp says, is that people don’t feel like their providers are listening to them. The stats, however, are still high even when black women have the means and access to quality care.

“Serena Williams, Beyonce…” Kemp added, “We could name a whole bunch of people who are saying it is — it is a real threat. Systemic racism is a real threat. It’s unfortunately embedded in the fabric of our social infrastructure here in Syracuse.”

The Sankofa Doula Collective hosts Wellness Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only. They provide free and essential items for pregnant and postpartum families, like diapers and feminine hygiene products. To make an appointment or for more information email or call them at CommunityCare@SankofaHeals.com or (315) 920-2787.

