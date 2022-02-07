Watch: Honoring Black History

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join NewsChannel 9’s Iris St. Meran for this half-hour special, as we honor Black history through the mind, body and soul.

We’ll highlight how members of the Black community are stepping up in many ways to help others, as well as making innovations in the medical field as we continue to battle the Covid-19 Pandemic.

From accessibility to an affordable and easy way for the local Black community to exercise and explore its culture, to providing critical medical care, and food for the soul.

We’re honoring the rich Black history across Central New York and showing why it’s more important now than ever.