Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

2 killed when truck flees Border Patrol checkpoint, rolls over

Border Report Tour

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Two people died in a rollover crash involving a pickup that fled from a Border Patrol checkpoint Saturday in Southern Arizona, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. March 28, a black Chevrolet with two occupants approached the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8 near Yuma, Ariz. Agents said the driver failed to stop and sped off, prompting agents to pursue the vehicle.

Agents said the chase ended when the driver lost control of the truck and rolled over. Agents performed First Aid and immediately called emergency personnel. However, both people in the truck died from the injuries.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the incident in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected