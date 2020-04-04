Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Border city readies mobile hospital ahead of ‘serious’ COVID-19 outbreak

Border Report Tour

Tent-like structure will shore up hospital bed capacity in city with a population in excess of 1.5 million; facility expected to serve primarily government workers

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Even though Juarez has only confirmed seven COVID-19 cases so far, the municipal government today began erecting a temporary mobile hospital capable of housing up to 20 patients in an emergency.

The white, tent-like structure is going up in the parking lot of Juarez City Hall. It’s part of an effort on the part of Juarez officials to increase the number of hospital beds in the city. Juarez has 956 hospital beds available in public and private hospitals, 29 isolation rooms and 29 acute-care beds, Mayor Armando Cabada said.

An aerial view of the mobile hospital at Juarez City Hall. (photo courtesy City of Juarez)

The mobile hospital should be completed by Monday, and 50 of the city’s medical care providers will be trained so the unit can become operational as needed. The facility would dispense care to government workers, primarily, the mayor said.

The hospital will be equipped with two examination areas, three portable toilets, two washing areas, a main air-conditioning unit, 50 lamps, 20 oxygen tanks, 30 oxygen masks, utility tables and an assortment of thermometers and personal protective equipment for care providers.

Cabada said Mexican health experts have come up with a “worst-case scenario” in which up to 2,500 residents could require hospitalization due to complications from the coronavirus, hence the need to shore up hospital capacity ahead of any “serious” outbreak. Juarez has 1.5 million inhabitants and, before the outbreak, was one of the busiest ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Meantime, the state of Chihuahua is awaiting the results of tests done on 20 patients suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

In a Friday morning teleconference, Dr. Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla said the state that borders Texas and New Mexico to the north is holding steady with 11 confirmed cases so far, seven of them in Juarez. By comparison, El Paso, Texas across the border from Juarez on Thursday night was up to 78 cases.

“When a patient is suspected of carrying COVID-19 and is ambulatory, he is made to sign a document of self isolation. There are follow-up calls (to make sure he’s at home) and there may be home visits,” to verify the patient is complying, said Valenzuela, the ranking health authority in Juarez.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected