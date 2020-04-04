Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

California-Mexico ports of entry to limit hours to reduce spread of COVID-19

by: Salvador Rivera

New hours of operation at ports of entry along the California/Mexico border are to be implemented Sunday, April 5.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is cutting back hours of operation at ports of entry along the California-Mexico border in response to COVID-19.

The changes go into effect Sunday, April 5.

Changes are as follows:

  • San Ysidro will remain open 24 hours a day for pedestrian and vehicle traffic in both directions, but Ped West, the pedestrian facility on the west side of the port of entry, will be closed. All pedestrian traffic will be funneled through the Ped East area, the site of the “original crossing.”
  • The Otay Mesa port of entry will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for pedestrian and vehicle processing both northbound and southbound. There are no changes scheduled at this time to cargo/commercial ports of entry.
  • The Tecate port of entry, located about 80 miles southeast of San Diego, will be open to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic in northbound and southbound directions from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • The Calexico West port of entry, just north of Mexicali, will remain open as usual. But the Calexico East crossing will be in operation only from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. No changes expected at the cargo/commercial entry point.
  • At the Andrade port of entry just west of Yuma, Ariz., the new hours of operation for both pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

