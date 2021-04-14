Caught on camera: Smuggler drops child over border barrier in California

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (Border Report) — Late Sunday night, Border Patrol agents witnessed a smuggler drop a two-year-old from atop the 18-foot-high border wall into the arms of the child’s father.

CBP personnel, utilizing remote video surveillance, observed a group of individuals illegally enter the U.S. by climbing over the 18-foot-high border wall.

While monitoring the group, surveillance operators observed a small child being suspended from atop the border wall and then dropped to an awaiting subject below.

Agents arrived at scene and arrested the group. The child was not injured.

Further investigation revealed that a smuggler had dropped the 2-year-old into the arms of the child’s father below. Both the father and child were determined to be citizens of Ghana with no legal status inside the U.S.

“This event could have been catastrophic,” said U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “It is not only unlawful, but inherently dangerous to cross the border anywhere outside a designated port of entry.”

