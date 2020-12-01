Chihuahua eases business restrictions as COVID-19 fatalities, cases decline

Vehicles queue to cross into the city of El Paso, Texas, US at the Cordova-Americas International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on November 3, 2020 on the day of the US presidential election. (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Juarez restaurants again welcome dine-in patrons, but bars, gyms and churches still closed

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The state of Chihuahua relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses late on Monday, citing a decrease in deaths and new infections.

Juarez restaurants will again welcome diners and most non-essential businesses will reopen with limited occupancy as the state is going from red threat level to orange.

“We are making progress in lowering the rate of transmission, hospital occupancy, new infections and deaths, which are the most important indicators,” said Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral. “Going back to red and having curfews worked. The numbers are there. It was a collective effort that made a positive impact on most indicators, though we still have a high hospital occupancy rate.”

Speaking on Facebook Live, he said public health remains a priority, but the economy must be kept alive, too.

Restaurants may use up to 30% of their tables indoors plus 50% of their outdoor or patio tables, said State Health Secretary Eduardo Fernandez. Manufacturing plants can operate at between 30% and 80%, while non-essential businesses can open at 30%. Hotels stay open at 30% capacity with no gatherings on common areas.

Bars, gyms, churches and movie theaters remain closed and liquor stores can only open Monday through Wednesday until 6 p.m., Fernandez said. Visits to jails and nursing homes remain suspended and public schools remain distance-learning only.

Fernandez said mass gatherings, including house parties, are still banned.

