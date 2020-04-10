COVID-19 cases keep climbing south of California border

An asylum seeker has her temperature check at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on April 3, 2020 after leaving for an errand during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – Thousands of migrants overcrowding shelters or begging in the streets in Mexican cities along the US border are living in fear as the novel coronavirus spreads in the population and screening interviews for asylum seekers are being suspended. (Photo by Guillermo ARIAS / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Dozens of new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Baja California, the Mexican state just south of California.

The latest is a two-month old baby who got the virus from his mother.

The total is now 263, including 17 deaths. Eleven of the fatalities are in Tijuana and six are in the state capital of Mexicali.

On Wednesday, Baja’s Secretary of Health, Alonso Perez Rico, reported that most of the people infected have pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

“Baja California now has the third highest coronavirus cases in Mexico,” Perez said.

“If we had diminished our mobility, if we had sent everyone home, stayed home, have no parties or gatherings, we wouldn’t have 80 new cases from one day to the next.”

In Tijuana, just south of San Diego, there are now 155 confirmed cases.

There are about 3,184 COVID-19 cases in all of Mexico with 174 deaths reported.

