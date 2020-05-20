Don’t self-medicate, health officials warn

Still life: Medicinal pills and tablets. (Photo By DEA / G. CIGOLINI/De Agostini via Getty Images)

Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico (Border Report) — The Mexican Institute of Health is asking residents to stop self-medicating as a way to avoid COVID-19.

People are being reminded that medications should be acquired through prescriptions ordered by a medical doctor especially in the current COVID-19 era.

“Indiscriminate use without prescriptions by a doctor could lead to negative health consequences by the time people seek care through a physician or medical institution,” said Arturo Renteria, the Institute of Health’s rep in Baja California.

“The majority of these pharmaceutical products have adverse affects and one should be very careful when taking them.”

Renteria said pain killers, anti-inflammatory meds, anti-biotics and certain vitamins could cause harm in people, especially when mixed.

“People shouldn’t listen to family and friends or buy these from third parties. They run serious risks, especially those with cardiac conditions, kidney issues, diabetes, hypertension and other health problems,” Renteria said.

In cities like Tijuana, it is very common for people to seek medications at pharmacies that don’t always require prescriptions.

“You’re better off following preventive measures now in place like washing hands as often as possible, using anti-bacteria gel, not touching faces and practicing social distancing.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.