Mexican consulate in El Paso limits access to reduce coronavirus threat

Pablo Luna showed off a copy of his birth certificate after receiving it from Mexican Consulate employee Raul Perez Rodriguez Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015 at the Mexican Consulate in El Paso, Texas. Mexican Consul General in El Paso Jacob Prado is at right. Luna, who was born in the Mexican state of Veracruz, was the first person to take advantage of the consulate’s new program to provide copies of birth certificates for Mexican nationals. The consulate can now print birth certificates in order to save nationals a trip back to Mexico in order to obtain them. (AP Photo/El Paso Times, Victor Calzada)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Mexican consulate in El Paso is restricting public access in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Effective immediately, only people with appointments or on official business will be allowed into the building on East San Antonio Street in Downtown El Paso.

Family members, spouses and others will be asked to wait outside. Exceptions include those who are accompanying elderly or handicapped persons or customers who brought their children, the consulate said in a statement.​

Even people with appointments are asked to cancel them and make new ones if they have a fever, cough, frequent sneezing or have difficulty breathing.​

Mexican citizens who need protection services — such as assistance in dealing with U.S. authorities or those who’ve been victims or crime or official oppression — can still call in their complaints. The direct line for the consulate’s Protection Department is (915) 747-3234.​

Other community services that include how to find community services, information on health, finances and education resources can be accessed by calling specific numbers available at the consulate’s website.​

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.