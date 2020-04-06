NM port of entry reduces hours of operation; commercial lanes unchanged

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A drop in passenger vehicles and pedestrians has prompted U.S. Customs and Border Protection to reduce hours of operation at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Southern New Mexico.

Starting Monday, the Santa Teresa port will close at 10 p.m. The port is usually open until midnight. However, commercial traffic hours will not change.

Travel restrictions imposed on March 21, have resulted in a significant drop in traffic at ports of entry at both the northern and southern border, CBP said in a news release. Nationwide, passenger vehicle traffic is down 72%, while pedestrian crossings are down 83%.

CBP also reminded border-crossers that international border crossings remain open to essential travel and trade operations.

“CBP recognizes the importance of maintaining a strong and secure economic supply chain and commercial trucks crossing will not be largely impacted by these reduced hours,” CBP Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha said in a statement. “Our borders are not closed, they remain open to essential travel and trade operations. We continue to maintain a strong and secure economic supply chain across our border.”

El Paso ports of entry and the Columbus Port of Entry continue to be open 24 hour a day and will serve as alternatives to the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

The Santa Teresa port will return to previous hours once the current travel restrictions are lifted.

