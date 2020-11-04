Republican leading in West Texas’ 23rd Congressional District race

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – West Texas’ 23rd Congressional District was a Democratic Party target in the push to flip the state blue.

Their candidate Gina Ortiz Jones had the advantage of name recognition over her Republican opponent Tony Gonzales, having lost to retiring U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, by less than 1,000 votes in the 2018 mid-term election.

But as Tuesday night came to an end, Jones found herself trailing Gonzales by a margin of 125,775 votes to 112,766. Still, it was too early to call the race in a district that stretches from San Antonio to El Paso.

Both Jones and Gonzales are veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces with compelling personal stories. The district is a battleground that’s alternated between blue and red for the past 20 years.

This is a developing story. Border Report will post an update once the race is called.

