‘Sidewalk School’ provide over 200 Amazon tablets for migrant children

SAN JUAN, Texas (Border Report)—A school for asylum-seeking migrant children that operates at a border tent encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, has now provided over 200 Amazon Fire Tablets to students who live in Juarez, Mexico.

The nonprofit Sidewalk School for Children Asylum Seekers offers online classes to migrant children who have crossed into the United States, but whose families prefer not to enroll them in U.S. public schools.

The nonprofit continues to ask for donations to assist migrant children by providing them with education online.

The school for asylum-seeking migrant children has operated since last year.

According to the school’s director, Felicia Rangel-Samponar, there are about 200 children living within the Matamoros encampment who take free weekday classes from their family’s tents via computer tablets supplied by the school and donors nationwide.

Classes are being offered for Pre-K through high school and Rangel-Samponaro said the school now is certified to give students credit for courses taken and even to certify the graduation of a student.