Sinaloa cartel’s female assassin arrested in Tijuana

Border Report Tour

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Monica Yadira Ruiz a.k.a. “La Moni,” who police say is an assassin for the Sinaloa Cartel, was arrested Tuesday during a police raid in Colonia Miramar in Tijuana.

Ruiz was wanted in connection with several murders including a double-homicide last July where the victims were shot and killed on a Tijuana street.

She has been identified as a member of the Sinaloa Cartel once headed by Joaquin “Chapo” Guzman, who was considered the most powerful drug trafficker in the world.

Guzman was extradited to the U.S. for trial in early 2017. He is currently serving time in a federal prison near Pueblo, Colo.

The Sinaloa cartel is now run by Ismael Zambada Garcia. “La Moni” is said to have been involved in a number of assassinations on behalf of the cartel.

She will be taken to a penitentiary near Tijuana. At some point, she is expected to be taken to Mexico City.

