Tijuana surpasses 1,300 murders for 2020; Mexico on pace to set record

Members of the National Guard walk near the crime scene where 24 people were killed in Irapuato, Guanajuato state, Mexico, on July 1, 2020. – An armed attack at a drug rehabilitation center in Irapuato, a town in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, left at least 24 dead and seven wounded on Wednesday, local authorities reported. (Photo by MARIO ARMAS / AFP) (Photo by MARIO ARMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — It’s 1,305 murders and counting this year in the city of Tijuana, an average of roughly 5.5 per day.

Just this month, 131 murders have been committed, according to Baja California’s security and investigative unit.

A few weeks ago, Tijuana Mayor Arturo Gonzalez optimistically mentioned the murder rate in his city was down 25 percent. His positive tone may have been premature.

“It’s a fact Tijuana was in first place when it came to homicides per 100,000 residents, this is something that worries us and continues to be a concern, but we’ve gone down on that list, and we continue to do better,” Gonzalez said back on Aug. 7.

The high murder rate is not isolated to Tijuana, it’s a problem all across Mexico as the country continues to be rocked by gang violence, said Alfonso Durazo, Mexico’s Security Minister.

Durazo’s statistics show the murder rate south of the border is up 1.7 percent and it’s on track to reach almost 35,000 homicides for 2020, which would be a new record for a single year.

