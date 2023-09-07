(WSYR-TV) — The 100 Black Men of Syracuse has committed to promoting education, economic empowerment, health and wellness, and leadership development in the community.

Coming up Monday, September 18th, at the Skaneateles Country Club you can help them out.

There are 29 teams participating – about 115 golfers.

Participants will enjoy 18 holes of golf, a beautiful lunch on the course, followed by a reception and a short program.

Syracuse Men’s Basketball Coach, Adrian Autry will be a featured guest this year participating in the tournament.

If you would like to learn more about the 100 Black Men of Syracuse, you can visit 100BlackMenSYR.org.