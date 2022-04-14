(WSYR-TV) — How many times have you heard it? “There’s nothing to do in Syracuse.”

Well now, there’s no excuse for weekend boredom. Writer and media insider Linda Lowen has finally written Central New York’s first guidebook for visitors and locals alike. “100 Things to Do in Syracuse Before You Die” offers great ideas under five categories: Food & Drink; Music & Entertainment; Sports & Recreation; Culture & History and Shopping & Fashion. All the information is presented in easily-digestible form… 130 words or less for each entry.

Linda Lowen is a writer, editor and writing instructor. She’s also been a familiar voice as a producer and host in Central New York TV and radio for some three decades. This is her first book.

You can find “100 Things to Do in Syracuse Before You Die” at most major book outlets in Central New York and on-line, and these local booksellers: Wildflowers Armory in downtown Syracuse; The Wren’s Den in Marcellus; and 20 East in Cazenovia.

Find out more about the book at 100ThingsSyracuse.com.

Here are some of Linda’s upcoming local book events: