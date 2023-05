(WSYR-TV) — Since 2012, some our the best athletes to come out of Central New York have made time for our youth with their annual Free Sports Camp.

But after a hiatus do to the pandemic, it is returning this June.

Director of Michael Poirier talked all about sports with 10th annual Mike Hart & Tay Train Foundation Free Sports Camp. The summer camp ranges from ages from 9-12 years old starting June 24th at 9:30AM to 2PM located at SunnyCrest Park.

For more information visit hartandtaytrain.org