Calling all jeeps lovers!

The 10th annual Jeeps At The Beach is taking place at Sylvan Beach and is supporting a great cause in the process. Since its start in 2012, Jeeps At The Beach has raised over $60,000 for the Upstate Foundation to benefit the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The organization is important to founder Michael Smith and his family with Smith’s son Sullivan being in and out of the hospital for two years when he was younger. Sullivan says, “It means the world, I love just to give back and give to the people that need it.”

The event will take place Sunday, August 1st at Sylvan Beach in the Village Park. It starts at 9 am and goes on until 5 pm. All jeeps models are welcome and you can pre-register your jeep for $15 or $20 on the day of the event. Proceeds will go to the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

To learn more, visit JeepsAtTheBeach.com.