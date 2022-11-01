(WSYR-TV) — This year is the 10th anniversary of Rockin’ the Redhouse. It’s where local corporate bands faceoff in a friendly competition to raise money for the Redhouse Arts Center.

Dave Tyler, who won Best Instrumentalist Guitar at last year’s Rockin’ event, and Kevin Kiniry, whose band Six Pack won Most Rockin’ Band at last year’s Rockin’ event, were joined by the Executive Director of Redhouse Samara Hannah to preview the event.

2022 Corporate Bands

Advanced Automation: Steely & the Night Hogs

Steely & the Night Hogs Lockheed Martin: Defense Mechanism

Defense Mechanism Bond Schoeneck & King: The Vagabonds

The Vagabonds Upstate Medical University: The Consultants

The Consultants Anheuser-Busch: Six Pack

Six Pack RTRH Alumni Band: Top Assembly

Top Assembly Opening band is Syracuse’s original rock band…The Mess You Expected

Rockin’ the Redhouse is this Friday at the Landmark Threatre. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For more information, or to purchase advanced tickets, visit TheRedhouse.org.