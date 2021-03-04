11-Year-Old Raises More Than $10,000 To Help Fight Pediatric Cancer

Hundreds of people, young and old brave the shave each year to help fight pediatric cancer, but for one 11-year-old, the endeavor runs in the family.

Anna Schroth first saw her Aunt Beth shave her head, followed by her cousin Matt. Their actions paired with the organization’s mission to help fight pediatric cancer was enough to give her the incentive to jump on board this year, she said.

Anna has already surpassed her $1,500 goal and is now working toward fundraising more than $12,000 for the event.

She admits that she’s a little nervous, but knowing that she’s helping kids who are battling cancer makes her own hair loss all the more worth it.

Participants can still register to shave their head for the 2021 St. Baldrick’s event and they encourage fundraising efforts too. Unfortunately, they will not be holding a shave event as planned, but organizers say that like everything else, they are working on a hybrid plan.

To learn more about the organization and how you can sign up, visit StBaldricks.org. You can also give directly to Anna by visiting her page here.