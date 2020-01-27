112th Syracuse Auto Expo rolls into the Oncenter Complex

With anticipation leading into the 2020 Auto Expo, president of the Syracuse Auto Dealers Association, Rich Burritt of Burritt Motors, talked about the SADA’s role in the community, and what to expect at this years event.

For 21 years, the Auto Expo has been a way for the community to check out the newest vehicles, and give back to local charities. Over $4 million has been raised for charity throughout the years.

Buick is showcasing their Envision at the Auto Expo. The fuel efficient luxury car has a segment of under $30,000, standard safety features, and new technology.

According to Burritt crossover vehicles, like the Buick Envision, are representing up to 55-60% of the market, making them a popular choice to showcase at the Auto Expo. “You will see a lot (of these cars). Consumers are looking for this to get the size and the fuel technology,” said Burritt

The Syracuse Auto Expo is happening February 6th through the 9th. Tickets are $3 for children 6-12, $7 for seniors, and $9 for adults. For more information visit Autoexposyracuse.com