11th Annual Food For Families Is Back at Tops

For the 11th year, Tops Friendly Markets and NewsChannel 9 are working together to help the food bank of central New York with the annual Food for Families drive.

The campaign began Sunday, November 14th, and runs through December 24th. The all-day food drive is set for Friday, December 17th at any CNY Tops location. NewsChannel 9 will be at Tops’ Airport plaza in North Syracuse.

The little brown bags of hope are filled with the most needed nutritious foods for families and are available in $5, $10, and $20 sizes through Christmas eve.

You can learn more by visiting, TopsNeighborHelpingNeighbor.com.